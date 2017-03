April 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a quarterly net loss due to one-time charges, including litigation costs of $193 million.

The company reported a net loss of $1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $133 million a year earlier.

Excluding charges, the company earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1.12 percent to $1.76 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)