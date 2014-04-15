WASHINGTON, April 15 A U.S. appeals court has
lifted a preliminary injunction placed on Boston Scientific
Corp's catheter product Guidezilla by a lower court, as
part of a patent fight with Vascular Solutions Inc.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
specializes in patent appeals, lifted the injunction on Tuesday
saying that "there are too many unresolved issues at this stage
of the case" to warrant the grant of a preliminary injunction.
Vascular Solutions had filed a patent infringement claim
against Boston Scientific in May 2013, saying that it infringed
on three patents in making its Guidezilla catheter.
