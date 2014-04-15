(Adds details on patent fight)
WASHINGTON, April 15 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday lifted a preliminary injunction on Boston Scientific
Corp's catheter product Guidezilla that had been issued
by a lower court as part of a patent fight with Vascular
Solutions Inc.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
specializes in patent appeals, said, "There are too many
unresolved issues at this stage of the case" to warrant the
grant of a preliminary injunction.
Vascular Solutions filed a lawsuit against Boston Scientific
in May 2013, accusing it of infringing on three patents in
making its Guidezilla catheter. That case is being heard in the
U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
Vascular claimed that Boston Scientific's product was a copy
of its own Guideliner catheter, which allowed hard-to-reach
arteries to be treated.
Executives at both Vascular and Boston Scientific could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case is at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit. It is Vascular Solutions, Inc v. Boston Scientific
Corporation and is No. 2014-1185.
