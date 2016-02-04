UPDATE 2-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV -sources
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
Feb 4 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales in its surgical equipment unit.
The company's net loss shrank to $142 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $299 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 3.1 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.