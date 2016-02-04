Feb 4 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales in its surgical equipment unit.

The company's net loss shrank to $142 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $299 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)