BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as it sold more of its cardiac devices.
However, the company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 largely due to litigation charges. The company posted a profit of $102 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose to $2.13 billion from $1.84 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.