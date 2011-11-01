(Follows Alerts)
* Q3 shr $1.19 vs est $1.10
* Q3 rev $134.8 mln vs est $131.9 mln
* Raises FY11 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.90/shr vs prior
$3.20-$3.60/shr
Nov 1 Boston Beer Co Inc , the maker of
Samuel Adams beer, reported better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher demand, and the company raised its
full-year profit forecast.
The company now sees 2011 earnings of $3.60-$3.90 a share,
up from its previous outlook of $3.20-$3.60 a share.
Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of $3.36 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $134.8 mln $131.9 mln $124.5 mln
Net income $16.3 mln -- $15.45 mln
EPS $1.19 $1.10 $1.09
Gross Margin 56 pct 56 pct
MARKET REACTION:
* Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $90.57 after the
bell on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)