Nov 1 Boston Beer Co Inc , the maker of Samuel Adams beer, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher demand, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company now sees 2011 earnings of $3.60-$3.90 a share, up from its previous outlook of $3.20-$3.60 a share.

Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of $3.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $134.8 mln $131.9 mln $124.5 mln

Net income $16.3 mln -- $15.45 mln

EPS $1.19 $1.10 $1.09

Gross Margin 56 pct 56 pct

MARKET REACTION:

* Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $90.57 after the bell on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)