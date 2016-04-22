By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Boston Beer Company
shares slumped on Friday after the brewer of Sam Adams
posted quarterly revenue below Wall Street's expectations and
warned that it lost business to a growing legion of small craft
brewers.
Its shares dropped 10 percent, bringing their loss this year
to 23 percent, with at least four analysts cutting their price
targets for the stock after the company late said on Thursday
its first-quarter net revenue fell 5 percent year-over-year to
$189 million.
IPAs, pilsners, porters and stouts brewed by small regional
brewers have become wildly popular in the United States in
recent years, leading heavyweights like Anheuser Busch Inbev SA
to increase their own higher-quality offerings.
In the March quarter, Boston Beer launched Samuel Adams
Nitro White Ale, Samuel Adams Nitro IPA, Samuel Adams Nitro
Coffee Stout and Samuel Adams Rebel Grapefruit IPA.
But those new beers were not enough to fend off competition
from rivals and the company said it expects its shipments to
fall between 2 percent and 4 percent this year.
On a conference call with analysts, Boston Beer Chairman Jim
Koch estimated that as many as 4,800 craft brewers are operating
in the United States, a number he said could dramatically
increase. But he warned that the market may already be near
saturation.
"The gating mechanism will probably be retailers reaching
the point where adding more tap lines does not add to the craft
beer sales," Koch said.
Following Boston Beer's report, Cowen and Company
Susquehanna, RBC and Jefferies cut their price targets for the
stock.
Analysts had expected first-quarter revenue of $198 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data. EPS was 53 cents, far below
the 96 cents Wall Street expected.
The company's stock recently traded at about 22 times
expected earnings, below its five-year average of around 25.
Molson Coors Brewing Co trades at about 25 times
earnings.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)