(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that the company's listed liabilites are up to $1 million, not up to $1 billion, after the company clarified in its amended bankruptcy petition)

May 30 Publisher Boston Hannah International LLC filed for bankruptcy liquidation and listed liabilities of up to $1 million.

The company, which produces magazines, websites and digital publications, has offices in Chicago and London, according to its website.

Boston Hannah listed assets at less than $50,000 in its Chapter 7 petition in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.

No further information about the company's plans was immediately available. A call to the lawyer listed in the company's bankruptcy petition was not returned.

The case is In re: Boston Hannah International LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-11645.