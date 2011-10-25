* Q3 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.10

* Q3 loan loss provision down 86 pct

* Q3 net interest income at $45.1 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by improved credit quality.

The bank posted a net income attributable to common stockholders of $11.4 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.1 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts expected the company to earn 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income fell 3 percent to $45.1 million, compared with last year.

Boston Private's operating expenses fell 9 percent to $55.4 million, while its loan loss provision fell 86 percent to $4.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $6.85 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)