Oct 15 Boston Private, the wealth management division of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed Adam Bakhash and Iram Parvez as vice presidents in its private banking and specialty lending team.

Bakhash and Parvez will work out the firm's Beverly Hills office in California.

They had previously worked at JPMorgan Chase in the private client division, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)