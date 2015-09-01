BRIEF-Condor announces 2016 year end results
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division.
Dixon, who has more than 29 years of experience, will be a part of Boston Private's New England specialty lending team.
Dixon has earlier worked with a venture capital firm as strategic and financial adviser. His previous employers also include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Inc, CSI Solutions Inc and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina's provinces have agreed to craft a new law with the federal government that would prevent provincial spending from rising faster than inflation, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.