Jan 15 Boston Private Bank and Trust Co
, a wealth management and private banking company,
appointed Patrick S. Patterson as vice president, commercial
lending.
Patterson would be responsible for developing new commercial
and private banking relationships, while maintaining the
existing ones by engaging the clientele with the bank's other
products and services.
A banker for the last 15 years, Patterson has held
relationship management roles at JPMorgan Chase and
Citibank and business development roles at Bank of America
.
Patterson, who is a resident of California, is currently the
president of the Association of American European Chambers of
Commerce, California and the ex-president of the French-American
Chamber of Commerce.
