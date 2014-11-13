Nov 13 Boston Private Bank & Trust Co , a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc , named Cynthia Terwilliger as senior vice president, commercial loan officer in its specialty lending team.

Terwilliger will be based at the company's Boston headquarters and will be responsible for serving the banking needs of private partnerships.

She joins from RBS Citizens' Private Equity Banking Group, where she held the role of relationship manager for last ten years.

Terwilliger also worked at State Street Bank & Trust Co, Fleet Bank and Shawmut Bank.

