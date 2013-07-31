NEW YORK, July 30 Boston Properties Inc,
owners of high-quality office space, reported second-quarter
profit Tuesday that was slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates,
helped by lower operating expenses and higher leasing income.
The company, whose chairman is publisher Mortimer Zuckerman,
reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $195.4
million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $206.5 million, or
$1.36 per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Analysts had expected FFO of $1.27 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had forecast $1.25 per
share to $1.27 per share.
Funds from operations is a real estate investment trust
performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from
property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on
earnings.
Boston Properties, whose 179 properties include the General
Motors Building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and Embarcadero
Center in San Francisco, said it saw third-quarter FFO in the
range of $1.27 to $1.29 per share. The company lowered its
forecast for the year to FFO in the range of $4.89 to $4.94 per
share from a previously lowered $4.97 to $5.07 per share.
For the full year, the firm lowered its forecast in part
because of interest expense related to the issuance of $700
million of senior unsecured notes in June and the anticipated
sale of 1301 New York Avenue, NW in Washington, DC.
Analysts had forecast $1.31 per share for third-quarter FFO
and $4.98 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.