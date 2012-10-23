* 61-story office tower to be built in central San Franciso
* To be built adjacent to Transbay Transit Center
Oct 23 Boston Properties Inc and
privately held Hines Development said on Tuesday they have
formed a joint venture to build a 1,070-foot-tall San Francisco
office building that will be the tallest skyscraper on the U.S.
West Coast.
The 1.4 million square-foot Transbay Tower will be built
adjacent to the Transbay Transit Center, a $4 billion
transportation hub now under construction that will connect 11
area transit systems as well as long-distance transport.
The developers said they expect to buy the land for the
61-story building from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority for
$190 million by the end of the first quarter of 2013. Hines and
Boston Properties will each have a 50 percent interest in the
venture.
The companies did not disclose the total cost of the
project, and company representatives did not immediately return
phone calls.