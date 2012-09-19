Sept 19 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp said it would buy privately held heart device maker
BridgePoint Medical Inc to gain access to its product that
restores blood flow in blocked coronary arteries.
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based BridgePoint's catheter-based
system is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
European health regulators to treat chronically occluded
coronary arteries -- which are blocked typically for 3 months or
longer -- that prevent blood circulation to critical areas of
the heart.
These devices are designed to permit endovascular treatment
in cases that may otherwise require a patient to undergo
surgery.
Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in
the fourth quarter, were not disclosed by Boston Scientific.
The deal is not expected to impact Boston Scientific's
earnings in 2012 and 2013, but will add to earnings after that.
Shares of Natick, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific were
up about 1 percent to $5.79 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.