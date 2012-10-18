BRIEF-Changyou Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
NEW YORK Oct 18 Boston Scientific Corp : * Shares reverse course in premarket, down 2.1 percent
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
* "We are investing over $2 billion in digital transformation initiatives"