Sept 28 U.S. health regulators approved Boston
Scientific Corp's first-of-its-kind heart defibrillator
that does not require leads to be inserted into the heart.
Defibrillators help control heart rhythm by applying an
electric shock to the heart when it beats abnormally fast,
reducing the risk of cardiac arrest.
Traditional defibrillators require electrical conductor
wires or leads to be inserted into the heart through a vein in
the upper chest.
Boston Scientific's Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator
(S-ICD) requires the wires to be implanted under the skin along
the bottom of the rib cage, making the procedure accessible to
more patients.
It is the first such device to get approval from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration. The S-ICD System is commercially
available in many countries in Europe, as well as New Zealand.
"Some patients with anatomy that makes it challenging to
place one of the implantable defibrillators currently on the
market may especially benefit from this device," FDA official
Christy Foreman said in a statement.
The device is manufactured by Cameron Health Inc, which was
acquired by Boston Scientific in June.
The FDA said it requires Cameron Health to conduct a
postmarket study to assess the long-term safety and performance
of the device.
Shares of Boston Scientific closed at $5.74 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.