BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that the Guidant unit it acquired in 2006 knowingly sold defective heart devices implanted in Medicare patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Guidant from 2002 to 2005 sold the implantable defibrillators even though it knew they could short-circuit and become ineffective at correcting heartbeat rhythms, the department said in a statement.
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.