WASHINGTON Oct 17 Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that the Guidant unit it acquired in 2006 knowingly sold defective heart devices implanted in Medicare patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Guidant from 2002 to 2005 sold the implantable defibrillators even though it knew they could short-circuit and become ineffective at correcting heartbeat rhythms, the department said in a statement.