REFILE- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
Jan 29 Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday posted weaker quarterly earnings as sales slipped and expenses rose.
Fourth-quarter net earnings were $60 million, or 4 cents per share, down from $107 million, or 7 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding items, earnings were 11 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. There were fewer outstanding shares used to compute per share earnings in the latest period.
Quarterly sales dipped to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion a year earlier on weakness in its key markets from implantable heart devices.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.