* Q3 net shr 9 cents vs 12 cents last year

* Q3 sales slip to $1.87 bln from $1.92 bln last year

Oct 20 Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported lower quarterly net earnings as sales in its two key businesses -- cardiac rhythm management and interventional cardiology -- remained sluggish.

Third-quarter net earnings were $142 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $190 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)