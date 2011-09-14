* Lures head of medical device business from larger rival
* New CEO will face challenge of reviving growth
* J&J names executive to lead device and diagnostics group
By Susan Kelly
Sept 13 Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) named
Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) top medical device executive to be
its new president and chief executive, snaring an experienced
leader from its larger rival.
Michael Mahoney, 46, who is chairman of J&J's medical
device and diagnostics business, will become Boston
Scientific's president on Oct. 17 and is expected to become CEO
next year on Nov 1, 2012. The delay in assuming the CEO post
accommodates Mahoney's post-employment obligations with J&J,
Boston Scientific said.
Mahoney replaces Ray Elliott, who announced in May that he
intended to step down.
"J&J's medical device business is the world's largest, so
this is somewhat of a coup for Boston Scientific in our view,"
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Larry Biegelsen said.
A J&J spokesman said Alex Gorsky, vice chairman of the
company's executive committee, would assume leadership of the
medical device and diagnostics group at J&J.
Hank Kucheman, Boston Scientific executive vice president,
will serve as Boston Scientific's interim CEO until Mahoney
assumes that role. Kucheman who now leads Boston Scientific's
cardiology, rhythm and vascular group, the company's largest
unit, will also join Boston Scientific's board of directors.
Elliott, who announced plans to retire after two years at
the helm of the struggling medical device maker, will assist
Kucheman and Mahoney through the end of the year in the
transition to their new roles. Elliott will remain on the
company's board.
Boston Scientific is facing sluggish growth in its core
heart device markets, which generate about 70 percent of the
company's total revenue. A slowdown in medical procedures in
the weak economy has hurt device sales as patients postpone
care.
Safety concerns and fierce competition have dampened
revenue from stents that treat clogged arteries, while
implantable defibrillators are under scrutiny from a Justice
Department investigation into whether the devices are being
used in the wrong patients.
Analysts said Mahoney has the right credentials to tackle
the job of turning around Boston Scientific, noting J&J's $26
billion medical device division alone is roughly three times
the size of its smaller rival in the medical technology
sector.
"Mr. Mahoney brings a wealth of medtech and healthcare
experience with him, which will help him hit the ground
running," said Collins Stewart analyst Tao Levy. "We would be
interested in better understanding his reasons for joining
Boston Scientific given the challenges that lie ahead."
Boston Scientific has been slashing costs and revamping its
product portfolio as it works to turn around its business.
Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy said Mahoney's biggest task
will be to accelerate revenue growth, without which Boston
Scientific's stock is likely to remain stuck near all-time
lows.
"The next guy coming in is inheriting all these problems.
But he's a young guy, and he's got time on his side, right,"
Denhoy said.
Mahoney was named head of J&J's medical device and
diagnostics group in January and led its DePuy orthopedics
business before that. He also was an executive in General
Electric Co's (GE.N) healthcare unit for 12 years.
Boston Scientific's stock closed up 4 cents at $6.26
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. It was little changed
in after-hours trading.
