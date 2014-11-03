(Repeats without changes)
By Jessica Dye
Nov 3 Boston Scientific Corp on Monday
was set to face its first federal trials in two courts over
claims from women who say they were injured by the company's
transvaginal mesh devices.
One, in Charleston, West Virginia, involves allegations from
four women over the company's Obtryx device, used to treat
stress urinary incontinence. The other, in Miami, concerns women
implanted with the Pinnacle, which treats pelvic organ prolapse.
Boston Scientific has been hit with more than 23,000 suits
in U.S. state and federal courts over the devices in the six
years since concerns were first publicly raised over the
devices. Federal cases against it and six other companies have
been consolidated before U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in
the Southern District of West Virginia.
Since then, transvaginal mesh has become one of the most
sued-over medical devices in U.S. history. Goodwin has said
he'll resort to creative tactics, like grouping similar
plaintiffs for trial, to keep the cases from dragging on for
decades, as litigation for other mass torts like asbestos and
tobacco did.
It won't be easy. Together, the three biggest defendants -
Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc unit and C.R.
Bard Inc - face more than 72,000 claims in federal and
state courts, according to the companies' regulatory filings.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April said it was
considering requiring the makers of products used to treat
pelvic organ prolapse to submit additional safety data to remain
on the market.
Plaintiffs say the devices were poorly designed, made from
substandard material and can lead to injuries ranging from
infection and pain to bleeding and nerve damage.
Ethicon and Boston Scientific have both denied liability and
said in statements to Reuters that they believe mesh is an
important treatment option. C.R. Bard declined to comment.
The nine cases that have gone to trial so far, against
Boston Scientific, Ethicon and C.R. Bard, have produced mixed
results, with defendants winning some and plaintiffs others. One
company, Endo International's American Medical Systems
, announced recently that it would set aside $1.6
billion to settle "substantially all" mesh claims.
The three trials faced by Boston Scientific in state courts
have also led to varying outcomes. Two cases in Massachusetts
resulted in wins for the company, while a third in Texas ended
with a $73 million verdict for the plaintiff, which was later
reduced to $34 million under a state law capping damages.
The group trials starting Monday are part of Goodwin's plan
to speed up the cases' progress. He has also ordered Boston
Scientific and C.R. Bard to each prepare hundreds of cases for
trial in courts across the United States starting as early as
next year.
While Goodwin originally scheduled a series of
single-plaintiff bellwether, or test, trials for the federal
litigation, he scrapped those plans earlier this year and
instead consolidated claims from multiple women into a single
trial. Doing so, he said, would help save courts' time and
resources, and "may facilitate settlement" by giving Boston
Scientific and plaintiffs a clearer picture of the strengths and
weaknesses of their cases.
While not unprecedented, it is unusual for personal-injury
cases involving medical devices to proceed with more than one
plaintiff at a time, given that individuals may have different
medical histories and product experiences.
Boston Scientific fought vigorously against the consolidated
trial plan, saying in court filings that each woman's issues
would be obscured by the group setting and prejudice jurors
against the company.
A company spokeswoman, Kelly Leadem, declined to comment
specifically on the litigation but said in a statement that
Boston Scientific is committed to patient safety.
Several plaintiffs' lawyers for the women headed to trial
Monday did not return requests for comment.
Fidelma Fitzpatrick, an attorney at Motley Rice who has
represented plaintiffs in other mesh trials against Boston
Scientific and Ethicon, said the outcome from the group trials
could help Boston Scientific and plaintiffs move closer to a
resolution.
"I think that Goodwin has been working hard to try to find
an end game for this litigation," Fitzpatrick said. "The reality
is, one case at a time when you're trying four or five cases a
year against a manufacturer isn't enough to truly put pressure
on the defendants."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Douglas Royalty)