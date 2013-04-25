By Caroline Humer
April 25 Medical device maker Boston Scientific
Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter results
on Thursday, which the company said will put it on the path to
return to growth.
Medical device makers have been struggling with weak sales
for the last several years as people lost their jobs and health
insurance, prompting them to delay medical procedures, and as
cash-strapped governments around the world have cut spending on
healthcare.
"We continue to be encouraged but not satisfied with our
operating performance," Chief Executive Mike Mahoney said in a
statement. "We continue to make strong progress on our strategy
to return to consistent sales and earnings-per-share growth."
The company had a first-quarter loss of $354 million,
including $578 million in charges for a goodwill writedown,
costs related to medical equipment lawsuits and a restructuring
plan. That compared with a profit of $113 million a year ago.
Excluding one-time charges and other items, it earned 10
cents per share, compared with 9 cents per share predicted by
Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Boston Scientific's operating margin was considerably better
than a year ago, Morningstar analyst Debbie Wang said.
"It suggests to me that perhaps they are doing a little bit
better job of keeping the costs under control," Wang said.
Shares rose about 4 cents to $7.40 in New York Stock
Exchange trading.
For 2013, the company expects sales to be in a range of down
1.5 percent to up 1.5 percent. Sales will be affected by the
weaker yen because of its large business in Japan, it said. The
falling yen has affected sales at many global U.S. companies,
including other medical equipment makers.
First-quarter sales fell 6 percent to $1.76 billion.
Excluding the effects of currency translation, sales would have
fallen 4 percent, Boston Scientific said.
CARDIAC SALES
Boston Scientific is facing an industry-wide decline in
sales of cardiac rhythm management (CRM) products like
pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators. They account
for about 40 percent of Boston Scientific's sales and fell 5
percent in the quarter.
In addition, sales in the division that includes stents
dropped 16 percent in the quarter.
"The weakness that we saw in the CRM business and in their
stent business, it's just more of the same. This has been going
on for quite a while now. That anemic performance is something
that is not going to be solved very quickly," Wang said.
The company, which also makes surgical instruments and other
medical devices, has said it will cut more jobs this year in its
ongoing restructuring. It has said the restructuring will result
in total pretax charges of $300 million to $355 million.
For the year, the company said its results could range from
a net loss of 6 cents a share to earnings of 1 cent. Excluding
special items, it expects earnings of 65 cents to 70 cents per
share.