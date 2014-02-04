UPDATE 6-Intel to buy Israeli driverless car-tech firm Mobileye for $15 bln
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
Feb 4 Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings on stronger sales of its implantable devices that manage irregular heart rhythms.
The medical device maker said it had earned $108 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $60 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 21 cents a share.
Sales rose 1 percent to $1.84 billion.
Boston Scientific's shares, which more than doubled last year on anticipation of a recovery in the heart rhythm device market and enthusiasm about the company's product pipeline, were up 1.8 percent at $13.25 in trading before the market opened.
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
* Boeing, CDB Aviation Lease Finance announce order for 30 737 max 8 airplanes