(Adds update on litigation from company conference call)
By Susan Kelly
Oct 22 Boston Scientific Corp on
Wednesday posted a third-quarter profit on increased sales of
its implantable heart devices and raised its full-year revenue
outlook, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent.
The company also expressed confidence about an upcoming
trial on a long-running legal dispute with Johnson & Johnson
.
Revenue climbed 6 percent in the quarter as new products
gained momentum and sales of cardiac rhythm devices to manage
irregular heartbeats and stents to treat clogged arteries helped
the company take market share.
"It was generally a very strong quarter," said Jefferies
analyst Raj Denhoy. "Revenue growth as well as margin
improvements were good."
Sales of cardiac rhythm management devices, including
implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, rose 3 percent to
$480 million from a year earlier. Interventional cardiology
sales, including stents, increased 8 percent to $508 million.
Net income totaled $43 million, or 3 cents per share,
compared with a year-earlier net loss of $5 million, or nil per
share.
The company has cut jobs and reduced other expenses over the
past several years as the economic downturn hurt global demand
for medical services, and clinical studies suggested stents and
some cardiac rhythm devices were being overused.
LITIGATION
Boston Scientific said it had increased its litigation
reserves by $139 million to a total of $945 million. The company
is facing lawsuits over its transvaginal mesh products used to
treat urinary incontinence.
Executives told analysts on a conference call that they were
confident of the company's position in the Johnson & Johnson
case as well as the ability to handle any unfavorable outcome.
The litigation stems from Boston Scientific's 2006 acquisition
of Guidant Corp.
Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other
costs, earnings were 20 cents a share, matching the analysts'
average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $1.85 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of
$1.82 billion.
Boston Scientific raised the low end of its 2014 earnings
forecast to 81 cents a share from 79 cents, excluding items,
while keeping the high end at 83 cents.
The company boosted its full-year revenue outlook to a range
of $7.37 billion to $7.42 billion, from $7.33 billion to $7.43
billion.
Its shares were up 3.7 percent at $12.47 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)