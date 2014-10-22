(Adds update on litigation from company conference call)

By Susan Kelly

Oct 22 Boston Scientific Corp on Wednesday posted a third-quarter profit on increased sales of its implantable heart devices and raised its full-year revenue outlook, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent.

The company also expressed confidence about an upcoming trial on a long-running legal dispute with Johnson & Johnson .

Revenue climbed 6 percent in the quarter as new products gained momentum and sales of cardiac rhythm devices to manage irregular heartbeats and stents to treat clogged arteries helped the company take market share.

"It was generally a very strong quarter," said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy. "Revenue growth as well as margin improvements were good."

Sales of cardiac rhythm management devices, including implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, rose 3 percent to $480 million from a year earlier. Interventional cardiology sales, including stents, increased 8 percent to $508 million.

Net income totaled $43 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $5 million, or nil per share.

The company has cut jobs and reduced other expenses over the past several years as the economic downturn hurt global demand for medical services, and clinical studies suggested stents and some cardiac rhythm devices were being overused.

LITIGATION

Boston Scientific said it had increased its litigation reserves by $139 million to a total of $945 million. The company is facing lawsuits over its transvaginal mesh products used to treat urinary incontinence.

Executives told analysts on a conference call that they were confident of the company's position in the Johnson & Johnson case as well as the ability to handle any unfavorable outcome. The litigation stems from Boston Scientific's 2006 acquisition of Guidant Corp.

Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other costs, earnings were 20 cents a share, matching the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $1.85 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion.

Boston Scientific raised the low end of its 2014 earnings forecast to 81 cents a share from 79 cents, excluding items, while keeping the high end at 83 cents.

The company boosted its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $7.37 billion to $7.42 billion, from $7.33 billion to $7.43 billion.

Its shares were up 3.7 percent at $12.47 in morning trading. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)