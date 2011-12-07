* Assessment based on audit of 2004-2006

Dec 7 U.S. tax authorities have hit Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) with a bill for $581 million in back taxes plus interest and penalties based on an audit of Guidant Corp from 2004 through 2006, the medical device maker said in a regulatory filing.

Boston Scientific, which has been saddled with debt since its 2006 acquisition of Guidant, said it intends to contest the assessment of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) via a petition to the U.S. Tax Court.

"We believe that we have meritorious defenses for our tax filings, that the IRS positions with regard to these matters are inconsistent with the applicable tax laws and the existing Treasury regulations, and that the previously reported income tax for the years in question is appropriate," the company said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boston Scientific said it would make no payments on the tax assessment until the dispute is resolved, which could take years.

The new tax liability relates to transfer pricing in connection with technology license agreements between U.S. and foreign Guidant units, and to the 2006 sale of Guidant's vascular intervention business to Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in April 2006.

In that divestiture transaction Abbott acquired the Xience stent technology, which has become the market leader, eclipsing sales of the Taxus stent retained by Boston Scientific.

"We believe that the IRS has exceeded its authority by attempting to adjust the terms of our negotiated third-party agreement with Abbott," Boston Scientific said. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Carol Bishopric)