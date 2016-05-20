BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
May 20 Bosung Power Technology Co., Ltd:
* Says right issue of 9 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Issue price of 7,590 won per share, for proceeds of 68.3 billion won
* Shareholders of record on June 16 will have rights to purchase 0.23901386 rights share for each share held during July 20 to July 21
* Listing date of Aug. 9 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/F2GEsgPX
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: