May 20 Bosung Power Technology Co., Ltd:

* Says right issue of 9 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Issue price of 7,590 won per share, for proceeds of 68.3 billion won

* Shareholders of record on June 16 will have rights to purchase 0.23901386 rights share for each share held during July 20 to July 21

* Listing date of Aug. 9 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/F2GEsgPX

