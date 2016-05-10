May 10 Bota Bio. Co., Ltd. :

* Says it to issue the 16th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 9.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of May 12, 2019, yield to maturity of 9.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,200 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to April 12, 2019

