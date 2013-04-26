April 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that fake versions of Botox, a drug made by Allergan Inc that is used as a wrinkle-filler and for headaches, are being sold in the United States.

The FDA said in an alert issued to healthcare providers and the public that the outer carton is counterfeit, while the vial inside is labeled as a foreign version of Botox, which is not approved for sale in the United Sates.

"FDA cannot confirm that the manufacture, quality, storage, and handling of these products follow U.S. standards," the agency said.