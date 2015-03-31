GABORONE, March 31 Botswana's unlisted ABC
Holdings, a unit of Africa-focused lender Atlas Mara's,
recorded a loss of 438 million pula ($44 million) in 2014 after
impairments nearly doubled.
Bad debt charges rose 98 percent to 650 million pula
following an effort to clean up the lender's balance sheet,
acting Chief Executive Blessing Mudavanhu told reporters.
"The loss was largely due to increased impairments as well
as reduced margins compared to the prior year. The new
shareholders would want to start on a clean slate," he said.
Trading as BancABC in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania
and Mozambique, the lender said it registered a 35 percent drop
in total income to 892 million pula while operating expenditure
rose 18 percent to 1.3 billion pula.
Atlas Mara has injected $100 million into ABC Holdings since
it took over the lender in August, Mudavanhu said.
($1 = 9.9900 pulas)
(Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)