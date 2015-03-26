Hong Kong stocks fall on Fed minutes before Trump-Xi meeting; China steady
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes
GABORONE, March 26 The Bank of Botswana on Thursday halved the primary reserve requirements for commercial banks in a move aimed at shoring up liquidity in an industry pressed by a shortage of money to lend.
Governor Linah Mohohlo said the Primary Reserve Ratio (PRR) would from April 2015 fall to 5 percent from 10 percent to unlock 2.3 billion pula ($234 million) and increase cash available for lending by commercial banks.
"Bank's loanable funds are becoming exhausted due to a period of rapid credit growth, compared to a slower increase in deposits," Mohohlo told a news conference.
Since December 2010, deposits have grown by a much slower rate of 37 percent to 53 billion pula against a credit growth of 104 percent to 45.2 billion pula.
The PRR was increased in 2011 to 10 percent from 6.5 percent as the central Bank sought to mop up excess liquidity. ($1 = 9.8328 pulas) (Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by James Macharia)
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)