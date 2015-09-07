(Refiles to fix slug)
GABORONE, Sept 7 Profit in Botswana's commercial
banks fell 16.7 percent in 2014 due to a low interest rates and
a spike in non-performing loans, a report showed on Monday.
After-tax profit in Botswana's banking sector slipped 16.7
percent to 1.5 billion pula ($141 million) for the year to
end-December compared with growth of 0.1 percent in 2013, the
2014 Banking Supervision Annual report showed.
In a bid the boost a flagging economy, the central bank has
cut interest rates by a cumulative two percentage points since
December 2013. The economy is also struggling with low prices
for diamonds, its main export commodity. ID:nL5N10V3GM]
The banking sector also faced severe liquidity shortages in
the second half of 2014 due to a prolonged period of credit
extension without a corresponding rise in deposits.
($1 = 10.6045 pulas)
(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)