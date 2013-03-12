* Promises new frontier for power-hungry developing economies

* Botswana has only one coal mine to meet local demand (Adds details, quote)

By Malini Menon

Panaji, India, March 12 Botswana is likely to export 115 million tonnes of thermal coal in the next seven to 10 years and will look to private firms to build rail links to ports in Namibia and Mozambique, a senior official at a mining body said.

Landlocked Botswana, which has the second-biggest coal resource in the continent after South Africa, plans to export as much as 40 million tonnes of coal in three to four years, Charles Siwawa, chief executive of Botswana Chamber of Mines, said.

Currently Botswana has only one coal mine that caters to its domestic needs. It aims to enter the export market by potentially shipping cargoes through the ports of Walvis Bay in Namibia to the west or Techobanine in Mozambique to the east.

Supplies from the African country will open up another source of fuel for power-starved developing economies such as India, which depends heavily on traditional suppliers such as Indonesia and Australia for coal imports.

"We will soon be issuing expressions of interest for the railway line (to Namibia)," Siwawa said on the sidelines of the Coaltrans India conference in the western tourist state of Goa on Tuesday.

The proposed 1,500 kilometre railway line to Walvis Bay would need $11 billion in investment, Siwawa said.

"We have got enough reserves to do both the (rail) lines. If we get somebody who says they can do Walvis Bay and another one who says they can do to Mozambique, all the better for us," he added.

The ability to export huge volumes of coal will depend on the completion of railway lines and how quickly the country can boost overseas shipments.

"I am an optimistic person. Some would say a more realistic view would be to say our railway line would take four to five years, and then you put another five years to ramp up to 115 million tonnes," Siwawa said.

He said he expected an additional $4 billion investment to enhance the port infrastructure at Walvis Bay. Both the rail and port projects will be by means of public-private partnerships.

Botswana has total coal reserves of 200 billion tonnes, mainly steam coal, Siwawa said, adding that in the long term the country could produce 192 million tonnes a year and that some of the output would be used to produce power at home. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Jane Baird)