GABORONE Oct 18 At least eight people were killed when a small plane carrying foreign tourists failed to take off and caught fire in the Okavango Delta region of northern Botswana, officials said on Tuesday.

Among those killed in the accident last Friday were four Swedes, two French and two Britons, aviation authorities said.

The Cessna 208 was carrying nine passengers and two crew members. No information was available on the causes of the crash, the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana said in a statement.

Survivors are being treated for burns. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)