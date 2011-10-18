(Adds details, quote)

GABORONE Oct 18 At least eight people were killed when a small plane carrying foreign tourists failed to take off and caught fire in the Okavango Delta region of northern Botswana, officials said on Tuesday.

Among those killed in the accident last Friday were four Swedes, two French and two Britons, aviation authorities said.

The Cessna 208 was carrying nine passengers and two crew members. Information on the causes of the crash was not immediately available, the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana said in a statement.

The pilot and six of the tourists were burnt beyond recognition, while another tourist, who is thought to have jumped out of the aircraft as it tried to take off, died at the Maun Airport after suffering severe injuries.

Survivors are being treated for burns.

Moremi Air Charters, the flight operator, said it has grounded its fleet of eight aircraft pending investigations. The company flies routes to Zambia, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The company said the pilot was British.

"He was the company's general manager, our most seasoned pilot with over 12,000 hours of flying," chief executive Sue Smart said in a statement. (Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)