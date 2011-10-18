(Adds details, quote)
GABORONE Oct 18 At least eight people were
killed when a small plane carrying foreign tourists failed to
take off and caught fire in the Okavango Delta region of
northern Botswana, officials said on Tuesday.
Among those killed in the accident last Friday were four
Swedes, two French and two Britons, aviation authorities said.
The Cessna 208 was carrying nine passengers and two crew
members. Information on the causes of the crash was not
immediately available, the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana
said in a statement.
The pilot and six of the tourists were burnt beyond
recognition, while another tourist, who is thought to have
jumped out of the aircraft as it tried to take off, died at the
Maun Airport after suffering severe injuries.
Survivors are being treated for burns.
Moremi Air Charters, the flight operator, said it has
grounded its fleet of eight aircraft pending investigations. The
company flies routes to Zambia, South Africa, Namibia and
Zimbabwe.
The company said the pilot was British.
"He was the company's general manager, our most seasoned
pilot with over 12,000 hours of flying," chief executive Sue
Smart said in a statement.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)