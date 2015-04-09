GABARONE, April 9 Debswana Diamond Company, a
joint venture between Botswana and diamond giant De Beers, will
trim output as it waits for demand for the precious stone to
recover, an executive said on Thursday.
The company, which produced a peak of 34 million carats of
diamonds in 2007, will produce between 23 million and 26 million
carats a year in the medium to short term as the company tries
to match demand, director Balisi Bonyongo told journalists.
"We will produce to demand. We would rather keep our goods
in the ground and wait for the market to recover," he said,
adding that he expected the global rough diamond market to
recover in the second half of 2015.
Bonyongo said that from the last part of 2014 going into
2015, the global diamond market had slowed mainly due to
liquidity constraints in India, the world largest cutting and
polishing centre.
In February, De Beers, a unit of mining company Anglo
American, said it expected sales to rise by 3 to 4
percent in 2015 after a 4 percent climb last year.
Botswana is the world's biggest diamond producer and early
technical studies indicate that Debswana mines' lifespan will be
extended from 2030 to 2050.
(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Silvia Antonioli and
Susan Thomas)