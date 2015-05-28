GABORONE May 28 Botswana's Okavango Diamond
Company (ODC) sold 1.02 million carats worth $193 million in the
five months to May, 20 percent less than the same year-ago
period due to a weaker market and lower output, the firm said on
Thursday.
State-owned ODC, which has held four tenders in 2015, is
expected to sell 14 percent of the production of Debswana, a
joint venture between Botswana's government and Anglo American's
diamond unit De Beers.
ODC was established to market a portion of Debswana's rough
diamond production as Botswana seeks to develop its own price
book through an independent window outside of De Beers'
channels.
"Global rough diamond prices have softened since the fourth
quarter of 2014, largely as a result of weaker polished prices,"
ODC Stakeholder relations executive Kutlo Thathana told Reuters.
As per a 2011 agreement with De Beers, ODC's supply of the
diamonds from Debswana increases by one percent annually, until
it reaches 15 percent by 2016.
Debswana produced 24.3 million carats from its four mines in
2014 and is expected keep production in the 23-26 million range
in the short to medium term, Thathana said.
Botswana is the world's biggest diamond producer.
(Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard and David
Evans)