GABORONE, Sept 11 Botswana's Debswana, the
world's biggest diamond producer by sales value, has cut its
2015 production target to 20 million carats from 23 million
carats, its secretary for economic and financial planning
Taufila Nyamadzabo said on Friday.
"We had to revise our 2015 growth forecast from 4.9 percent
to 2.6 percent due to (a) downturn in the global diamond
market," Nyamadzabo said.
Sluggish demand in the diamond market saw sales at rivals De
Beers and Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) fall by over 20 percent
in the first six months of the year.
