a day ago
Botswana's Okavango first-half diamond sales up 9 percent
#Breaking City News
July 14, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a day ago

Botswana's Okavango first-half diamond sales up 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, July 14 (Reuters) - Botswana's state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) sales rose 9 percent to $309 million in the first half of the year as demand improved, its deputy managing director said on Friday.

Marcus ter Haar told Reuters the company had sold 1.8 million carats in five auctions held since January.

"The volumes of carats sold were 3 percent higher than the same period in 2016," he said.

ODC, which plans to have 10 tenders this year, sells 15 percent of the output of Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc's De Beers and Botswana, which is targeting production of 20.5 million carats this year. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by David Evans)

