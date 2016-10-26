GABORONE Oct 26 Botswana's economy will grow by
an average of 4.4 percent annually from April 2017 to March
2023, the National Development Plan presented to Parliament on
Wednesday showed.
Botswana will introduce a new fiscal rule next year that
will see its diamond producers save 40 percent of the southern
African nation's annual mineral revenue in a sovereign wealth
fund, according to the document.
"When implemented the rule will see 40 percent of minerals
revenues saved with the Bank of Botswana under the country's
sovereign wealth fund, the Pula Fund," secretary for finance and
economic policy Taufila Nyamadzabo said.
