JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 Botswana's central bank said
on Thursday it had granted two Indian banks licences to operate
in the southern African diamond-producing country.
Bank of India and the State Bank of India
join a throng of Asian companies trying their luck in
resource-rich African countries.
Botswana, a sparsely populated country on the Kalahari
desert, is one of the most stable democracies on the continent.
Some African companies have also been looking for
opportunities in Asian countries to trap the trade flow between
the continents. FirstRand, Africa's second-largest
lender, received a licence to set up an operation in India in
2009.
