CAPE TOWN, June 5 The short-to-medium term impact on prices of a severe drought in southern Africa should not be "too disastrous" because of a generally low inflationary environment, Botswana central bank Governor Linah Mohohlo said on Friday.

"Inflation globally is very low so we expect the adjustment of prices to reflect that," Mohohlo told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town. "When the situation calls for making appropriate adjustments we do." (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)