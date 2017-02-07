GABORONE Feb 7 Botswana's high court agreed on
Tuesday to delay the provisional liquidation of state-owned BCL
Mine Ltd after lawyers representing the liquidator KPMG said
they had received an offer to buy its mothballed mines, which
produce copper and nickel.
While the lawyers declined to name the company making the
offer, a source close to the process told Reuters a company from
the United Arab Emirates had put forward an offer for the three
companies under the BCL group.
"The minister is currently in the UAE negotiating for the
sale of the BCL group," said the source, who declined to be
named as the matter was confidential.
The Minister of Minerals, Energy and Green Technology
Sadique Kebonang posted on his Facebook page on Monday a picture
of himself captioned: "In the UAE trying to save BCL."
In a briefing in January, Nigel Dixon-Warren of KPMG said he
would recommend to the courts that BCL be placed under final
liquidation as its three subsidiaries were insolvent and the
government had no money to finance operations.
Following the placement of BCL group under provisional
liquidation in October 2016, Russia's Norilsk took legal action
against the mining group to recover $271.3 million it says it is
owed for the sale of a 50 percent stake in the Nkomati JV in
South Africa.
Apart from the Norilsk claim, BCL owes creditors including
suppliers and banks around $85.41 million.
($1 = 10.5374 pulas)
(Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom, editing by David Evans)