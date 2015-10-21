U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
GABORONE Oct 21 Botswana's central bank left the lending rate unchanged at 6.0 percent on Wednesday, saying the medium-term outlook for inflation was positive.
"The medium-term outlook for price stability remains positive, with inflation forecast to be close to the lower bound of the 3-6 percent medium term objective range," the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.
(Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
March 30 Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying he could not support legislation that provided tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.