Careful who you CC: Hedge fund Elliott accidentally emails AkzoNobel
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
GABORONE Feb 17 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6 percent on Wednesday, saying the current policy stance was achieving the bank's inflation and growth targets.
"The inflation forecast suggest that the prevailing monetary policy stance is consistent with maintaining inflation within the Bank's medium-term objective range of 3 - 6 percent," the Bank of Botswana said in a statement.
The bank said it expected GDP growth at 1.2 percent in the twelve months to September 2015 compared to 4.1 percent growth in the same period in 2014. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Message from the front line of a takeover battle: even the smartest investors can make sloppy mistakes with a sensitive email.
* Tesco drops as analysts spot weaknesses in results (Recasts with details and closing prices)