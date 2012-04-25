JOHANNESBURG, April 25 The weighted average yield on Botswana 14-day certificates fell to 4.42 percent from 4.45 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Tuesday. The auction results were as follows: Issue 14-day Auction Date 24/04/2012 17/04/2012 Total subscribed (P'Bln) 5.89 2.14 Total allotment (P'Bln) 3.00 1.70 Stop-out price (Pula) 99.83 99.83 Stop-out yield (Pct) 4.45 4.45 Simple rate (Pct) 4.36 4.36 Weighted average yield of winning bids (Pct) 4.42 4.45 Simple rate for w.average winning bids (Pct) 4.34 4.36 Weighted average price of winning bids 99.83 99.83 Minimum winning bid yield (Pct) 4.40 4.40 Maximum bid yield (Pct) 4.67 4.54 (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba)