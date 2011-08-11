* Q4 core EPS $0.29 vs est $0.25

* Q4 sales $54.2 mln vs est $52.2 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 11 Bottomline Technologies Inc , which provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation products, posted quarterly above estimates helped by strong growth in subscriptions and service revenue.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company earned $30.1 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $1.12 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents a share.

Sales rose 31 percent to $54.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share on sales of $52.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company's products and services are used by companies, banks and financial institutions such as Aviva , Sun Life Financial , lloyds Banking Group and Pfizer .

Bottomline Tech shares at $20.49 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)