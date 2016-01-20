BRIEF-Landmarks proposes to undertake placement of up to 48.6 mln shares
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 20 Kuwait's Boubyan Bank has received regulatory approval to issue a capital-boosting sukuk worth $250 million, the bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The lender received approval from the Kuwaiti central bank to issue Basel III compliant Islamic bond that will enhance its Tier 1, or core, capital, it said.
The bank will take a final decision on the sukuk and its timing after receiving all other approvals, the bank added. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)
* Proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 48.6 million new shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oGWVXr) Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 18 JP Morgan equity strategists on Tuesday said they still expected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron to win the French presidential election, even though they noted the race had tightened after a rise in polls for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.