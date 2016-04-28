DUBAI, April 28 Kuwait's Boubyan Bank has received regulatory approval to market and issue sukuk, expected to be $250 million in size, to boost its Tier 1 or core capital, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the lender had picked banks to arrange a series of fixed income meetings starting on Sunday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)